Broncos play Preston close in defeat

BLACKFOOT - When the boys basketball schedule was released for the Blackfoot Broncos team, it had to send shivers up and down the spine of head coach Cody Shelley. Not only did the Broncos have to open with eight straight games against 5A schools, but their first look at a 4A school was against the two time defending state champion Preston Indians. Now as daunting as that schedule may have been, the Broncos didn't shirk away from things, rather, they embraced the schedule and have gone bout their business of playing the best that they can against each opponent as they came up.

There have been some ups and some downs, but the Broncos have garner a couple of wins and played a couple of other teams to a virtual standstill before succumbing in the late stages.

On Friday night, it was the Preston Indians turn to have a try against the Broncos, and while the visiting Indians were able to take a 68-54 win, it wasn't easy by any means.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.