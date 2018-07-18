Broncos set for Legion District Tournament

The Blackfoot American Legion Broncos have their own fate in their hands as they begin play in the District American Legion baseball tournament on Thursday in Ruper, ID on the campus of Minico High School.

Seeded in the number three spot, the Broncos need two wins to secure their place in the Idaho State AA American Legion Tournament. Anything less will send the boys of summer home for the rest of the year.

Facing the Broncos in the opening game, on Thursday at 1 p.m. will be the Eastern Idaho Rockies from Rigby. The winner of that game will most likely face the Pocatello Runnin Rebels in the second round, should the Running Rebels get by Jerome in their opening round contest.

