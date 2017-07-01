Broncos split with Minico Storm

By FRED DAVIS

RUPERT - The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team left Blackfoot on Saturday morning to travel to Rupert to take on the Minico Storm in need of a win. In fact, they really needed two wins. What they got was two well pitched games and one win and one hard luck loss.

In the opener, Head Coach Liam Pope handed the ball to his son Rhys and the younger Pope responded with a well pitched, complete game, striking out five and scattering six hits. He did allow two runs in his six innings on the mound.

The problem was that the Minico pitcher only gave up one hit to the Broncos in a gem of his own. Miller got the complete game one-hitter, striking out five and was in complete control of the game from the first pitch.

"I thought that both games were very well pitched," Pope said. "When the opposing pitcher only gives up one hit and he didn't give any bases away with walks, you have to take your hat of to him."

The Broncos bats were cold the first game, getting a single from first baseman Riley Carter, but that was the extent of the offense from the Blackfoot nine.

The Storm got both of their runs in the bottom half of the third inning as Miller and Al Ambriz both got hits to get on base, then were brought home on a hit from Chandler and the two runs proved to be more than enough for the home team. Pitcher Miller made the runs stand up and the first game went to the Storm by the final of 2-0.

