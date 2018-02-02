Broncos stunned by Preston Indians

It has often been said that it is very tough to beat a team three times in a row in a single season. That is especially true if that team can shoot the lights out of the basket from three point land. On Thursday night, the young Blackfoot Broncos may have learned a tough lesson and learned it the hard way. You have to bring your 'A' game to the district tournament and take nothing for granted.

This was a game that was a learning experience and the Broncos will be all the better for it in the long run. That doesn't take the sting out of the loss to Preston by the final of 63-58, which advances the Indians to a game against Century where the winner gets an automatic bid to the state tournament.

