Broncos sweep pair from Twin Falls

What a difference a couple of days can make in the game of baseball. Just two days from when the Blackfoot American Legion Broncos committed as many errors as they had hits and seemingly couldn't have made a play against a T-ball team, defense was at the forefront and what a difference it made for the starting pitchers, Peyton Whitaker and Payson Mills.

With the defense playing like they had played 50 games this season, the starters were able to stay in the game because they weren't throwing to more batters than they should have, which only racks up more pitches in a new 'pitch count' era in baseball.

The first game saw Payson Mills just miss a complete game as he was able to go 6 and 2/3 innings before giving way to Emerson Stucki for the last out and in the second game of the double dip, Peyton Whitaker was able to get six and one third innings of work before giving way to Stucki once again and the Broncos swept the pair of games from Twin Falls 10-6 and 3-2. Stucki earned saves in both games and the Broncos looked so much better in the field than they had in some of their previous games this month.

