Broncos take two from Minico in Legion baseball

It wasn't easy and it definitely wasn't pretty, but the Blackfoot American Legion Broncos baseball team managed to win both ends of a double header against the Minico Storm on Wednesday afternoon.

The Broncos, who easily managed to down the Storm in a double header several weeks ago when the teams met at Minico's home field, but for whatever reason, the Broncos were simply going through the motions on Wednesay and their play showed it as they committed six errors in the first contest and were forced to go to extra inning before topping the Storm by a final of 3-2. The nightcap went smoother, but the confidence gained by Minico showed as the Broncos edged the Storm by a final of 6-5.

