Broncos win district opener over Rigby

In the eyes of Head Coach Liam Pope, things probably couldn't have gone any better if they had been written down in a script. The Broncos got a great start from their starting pitcher Payson Mills, the Broncos played decent defense behind him and they scored early and often and in bunches on their way to a five inning, mercy rule win over the East Idaho Rockies of Rigby in the opening round of the District Legion baseball tournament.

When the dust had settled and the final tally of runs were added up, it all resulted in a 13-0 win over the team from Rigby.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Morning News.