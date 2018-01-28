Brune earns Bachelor’s Degree at United States Sports Academy

BLACKFOOT — Marquee Brune of Blackfoot has recently earned a Bachelor of Sports Science degree in sports strength and conditioning, magna cum laude from the The United States Sports Academy.

"I would recommend the USSA for anyone going into a sports field," Brune said. "It's online so you can really go at your own pace, which I like."

She is currently working at the Personal Training Manager at RISE Fitness, but hopes to use her degree to work with athletes in the future.

"I'm happy here," Brune said. "It is fun and I like working with everyone. But in the future I definitely want to work with athletes. Basketball is my big love (she played at Lamar Community College in Colorado). I'd like to try my hand at coaching."

Read the entire article in the Jan. 29 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News