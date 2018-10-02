BURA meets at Movie Mill

The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) received a tour of the Blackfoot Movie Mill from owner Kent Lott Tuesday morning. They then held their October meeting in one of the Movie Mill's cinemas, which was missing only its screen. BURA approved a facade grant, a blight amelioration grant, and a grant to help pay for the design work and detailed cost estimates for rehabilitating the old Milmor Hotel property.

