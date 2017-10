The Blackfoot firefighters responded to smoke in the basement of the Key Bank about 11:30 a.m. on Friday. A burned out electric motor in the boiler room caused the smoke. 'A fan was used to pull out the smoke,' Blackfoot Fire Lt. Scott Tweedy said. 'Maintenance is on hand; as soon as the motor is replaced, the bank will reopen.' He figured power would be restored in about 20 minutes.