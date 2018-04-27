Candidate forum in Shelley on Wednesday

A forum between the two candidates vying for the State Representative House Seat 31 and the five Bingham County Commissioner candidates will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, in the Shelley High School Little Theater .

This forum is sponsored by the Shelley High Debate Club.

Legislative candidates Julie VanOrden and Julianne Young will speak from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday. The five Bingham County Commissioner candidates—Richard Stokes, Jessica Lewis, Jeff Kelley, Mark Bair and Glenn Andersen—will answer questions from 8-9 p.m. that same evening.

SHS Debate Coach Marcy Curr said, "Boxes will be set up at the gas stations and Broulim's to collect questions from the public. The questions will be collected on Monday, April 30. The questions will be given to the candidates Monday evening."

