Candidate promises transparency, new businesses and lower taxes

Bringing businesses to the area and reducing property taxes are the watchwords of the campaign of Jim Thomas, a 48-year resident of Blackfoot making his first foray into the political arena. "It's something I never really thought about, but when (incumbent Mayor Paul) Loomis first got elected, he started trying to change a lot of things. Being in the rental property business, I remember that he tried to get the City out of collecting water and sewer fees,” Thomas said. “That didn't make a lot of sense because — guess what — the City owns the systems. I mean we can't tell the City to shut the water off."

That issue was the first of many in which Thomas, a graduate of Blackfoot High School (Class of 1971), openly disagreed with relating to the current administration.

Read the entire article in the Oct. 12 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News