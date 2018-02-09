Car flips on I-15 in Blackfoot

At 2:30 p.m. Friday, a southbound sedan flipped over and came to rest upside-down off the shoulder of I-15 in Blackfoot. The accident occurred near the 92 mile marker approximately a mile north of the off-ramp for the Blackfoot exit, across the highway from Jensen Grove Park.

According to the Idaho State Police, there were two people in the car, driver Mariah N. Graham, 18, of Los Angeles, California, and passenger, Dalen S. Graham, 22.

Mariah Graham was driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S10 south on Interstate 15. She drove off of the left shoulder and then returned to the road, where her vehicle began to rotate. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on its roof off the right side of the road. She suffered minor injuries.

The passenger, Dalen Graham, was severely injured. He was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via air ambulance.

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts.

Traffic on the southbound lanes was blocked immediately after the accident. By 3:15 p.m., traffic was still backed up, but allowed to pass the car wreckage on one lane.

Sean Clark is a Blackfoot resident who works in Idaho Falls. He reported to the Morning News that a portable traffic sign was set up on the interstate there at 4 p.m. to warn of the highway backup due to the accident.