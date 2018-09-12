Carjacking reported

A report of a person with a gun at the exit 89 off ramp was received at the Bingham County Sheriff's Dispatch center at about 1000 hours on Wednesday, Sept. 12, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland reported.

"While units were in-route, we received another call that a person had been car jacked at the Riverton Road overpass by two males," Rowland said. "The subject was driving a Tan Honda Accord. The victim told us that the suspect vehicle was a white car."

A short time later this vehicle was located at 285 South 625 West at a residence. Junior Rodriguez, age 19, was taken into custody.

At 1:07 p.m., Fort Hall Police located the stolen vehicle in Fort Hall. Rockit Rodriguez, age 21, and several other people were arrested from inside the house. Those people were taken to Fort Hall Police Department for questioning.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Blackfoot/Bingham County detectives division, the Blackfoot Police Department, Fort Hall Police and the FBI.

Since this is still an ongoing investigation, the sheriff will not be releasing any further information until Thursday.