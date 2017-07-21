Cattle Kids need sponsors

Started in 2009, Cattle Kids gives local youngsters a chance to raise dairy cows. This year, 20 kids are taking care of 38 dairy calves on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

"More sponsors are needed for this program," Bingham County Extension Educator Meranda Small said.

Cattle Kids is a Bingham County 4-H program.

"The kids are 8-18 years-old and this year there are a lot of first time children," Cattle Kids Coordinator Lloyd Tolman said.

