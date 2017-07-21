Cattle Kids need sponsors

Tayloranne and Jeb Adams are part of Cattle Kids. They have been taking care of their calves through the summer. Kids with Cattle Kids will show their calves during the Bingham County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Started in 2009, Cattle Kids gives local youngsters a chance to raise dairy cows. This year, 20 kids are taking care of 38 dairy calves on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
"More sponsors are needed for this program," Bingham County Extension Educator Meranda Small said.
Cattle Kids is a Bingham County 4-H program.
"The kids are 8-18 years-old and this year there are a lot of first time children," Cattle Kids Coordinator Lloyd Tolman said.
