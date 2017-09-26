Chamber of Commerce hosts Legislative Forum

The Idaho Chamber Alliance Legislative Forum, hosted by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, took place Tuesday afternoon at Premier Technology. The objective of this forum was to bring the power of Idaho's businesses together.

"This is a chance for businesses to get together to discuss what they would like see presented at the Legislature," Julie Ann Goodrich, Greater Blackfoot Chamber Executive Director, said.

Issues discussed included taxes (internet sales, property and income), Career and Technical Education, health care, transportation needs and agriculture issues.

