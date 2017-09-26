Chamber of Commerce hosts Legislative Forum

Members of the health panel who spoke during the 2017 Idaho Chamber Alliance Legislative Forum on Tuesday were Dawn Larsen of HUB International; Brian McKeller of Aflac of Blackfoot; and Mark Baker, assistant administrator of Bingham Memorial Hospital. John Watts, legislative advisor of Idaho Chamber Alliance, outlined the pro-business issues that were part of the 2017 Legislative Session and what he hopes will be submitted during the 2018 Legislative session.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

The Idaho Chamber Alliance Legislative Forum, hosted by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, took place Tuesday afternoon at Premier Technology. The objective of this forum was to bring the power of Idaho's businesses together.
"This is a chance for businesses to get together to discuss what they would like see presented at the Legislature," Julie Ann Goodrich, Greater Blackfoot Chamber Executive Director, said.
Issues discussed included taxes (internet sales, property and income), Career and Technical Education, health care, transportation needs and agriculture issues.
