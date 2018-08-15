Chamber luncheon scores

he Great Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon on Wednesday. The speaker was Bill Woods, the district director of the eastern Idaho chapter of SCORE.

SCORE is a non-profit 501©(3) volunteer organization that provides free business mentoring and no-cost to low-cost business workshops for people starting small businesses. The group started life in 1964 as the Service Corps of Retired Executives. SCORE volunteers are current or retired business people with real-life experience to help out small business owners or people wanting to start their own venture. The organization also networks its volunteer force through its online internet service. If a business owner needs advice, if someone local doesn't fit the profile of the business' needs, SCORE can find someone appropriate with a nationwide search of its volunteer database,People looking to explore SCORE's small business services or wanting to volunteer with the organization can call Bill Woods at (208) 523-1022, email him at billwoods71@outlook.com or visit the website at www.easternidahoscore.org.

