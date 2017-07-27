Changes in County's Public Work Department

Randy Ghezzi, Bingham County Public Works Director, has resigned. He will move back to Scottsdale, Arizona, to be the Public Works Director at the end of next week. Dusty Whited, Bingham County Road and Bridge Supervisor, has been promoted to Public Works Director, starting Friday, Aug. 4.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Speaking with the Bingham County Commissioners at his bi-monthly scheduled meeting, Bingham County Public Works Director Randy Ghezzi spoke about the chip-coating that is being put down in Aberdeen and the possibility of hiring a private firm to transport trailers, filled with solid waste, from the Central Transfer Station outside Groveland to Milner Butte Landfill near Burley.
Ghezzi has accepted the position of Public Works Director and will return to Scottsdale, Arizona, He will leave a similar position in Bingham County next Thursday.
Dusty Whited, who is the county's Road and Bridge Supervisor, will take over the position of Public Works Director on Friday, Aug. 4.

Category: