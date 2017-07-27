Changes in County's Public Work Department

Speaking with the Bingham County Commissioners at his bi-monthly scheduled meeting, Bingham County Public Works Director Randy Ghezzi spoke about the chip-coating that is being put down in Aberdeen and the possibility of hiring a private firm to transport trailers, filled with solid waste, from the Central Transfer Station outside Groveland to Milner Butte Landfill near Burley.

Ghezzi has accepted the position of Public Works Director and will return to Scottsdale, Arizona, He will leave a similar position in Bingham County next Thursday.

Dusty Whited, who is the county's Road and Bridge Supervisor, will take over the position of Public Works Director on Friday, Aug. 4.