Charges filed in Bingham County against gunman

A lone gunman wounded a Bingham County Sheriff's deputy in a standoff in Firth on Friday night.

Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson announced on Tuesday that Juan Santos-Quintero, Jr., a 23-year old male of Idaho Falls, Idaho, has been charged with the following:

—Count 1: Aggravated Battery upon certain personnel, a Peace Officer

—Count II: Aggravated Assault upon certain personnel, a Peace Officer, a felony

—Count III: Aggravated Assault upon certain personnel, a Peace Officer, a felony

—Count IV: Unlawful possession of a firearm, a Felony

The charges stem from facts and circumstances that occurred on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Firth, Bingham County, Idaho. The State has also alleged that Santos-Quintero Jr. is a Persistent Violator as described under Idaho Law, thus his sentence may be enhanced to a minimum of five (5) years, up to Life.

Santos-Quintero could face up to 60 years to Life in the Idaho Department of Correction if he is convicted on all counts and/or $120,000 fine plus $20,000 in civil fines in favor of the victim.

