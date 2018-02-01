Charter School and Bingham Academy students receive presidential fitness award

Bingham Academy High School and BCCLC Middle School honored 13 students on Monday, Jan. 29, for earning the Presidential Youth Fitness Award. The Presidential Youth Fitness Award recognizes students who who achieve "healthy fitness zone" scores in at least five different categories.

The middle school students who earned the fitness award are: Gabriel Batacan, Alivia Sherman, Addison Audrey, Rylee Bigler, Brayden Garcia, Presley Hardy, Kamry Hone, Kayden Hutchings, Payton Aubrey, Alexis George, and Rhyder Guardipee. The Bingham Academy students are Johan Sunesson and Taybin Sanchez-Ruiz.

The original Presidential Fitness Award program was founded by President John F. Kennedy and used comparative percentiles for fitness. Students competed with each other in order to achieve the award.

The program was revised in 2012 to use fitness measures instead. To achieve the award under the revamped program, students must achieved fitness in aerobic capacity, muscular strength, muscular endurance, body composition and flexibility.

"Nationally, only two percent of all students receive the Presidential Youth Fitness Award," said Dr. Fred Ball, principal of the BCCLC Middle School and directory of both BCCLC and Bingham Academy. "We are very proud we have 11 middle school students and two high school students who have earned this award. Our schools have exceeded the national average for the fitness award by a considerable amount and validates what we are doing in our PE program."