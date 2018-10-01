Children's author to sign books on Friday at Kesler's

Children's book author Kelly Steele of Blackfoot will be signing his children's books from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, at Kesler's Market, 925 W. Bridge St., Blackfoot. All his books will be available for sale.

Two new books will be featured at this book signing. One book is named, "Ross the Rooster saves Christmas," and is illustrated by Natalie Bigler. A coloring book, based on the book, is also for sale.

His second new book is: "Ross the Rooster Goes Down Under." It is illustrated by Kim Gerback. The story begins as Ross and the farmer are in a hot air balloon. A seagull hits the balloon and the adventure begins. Readers can discover what sultanas are or what a rocket or a Tim Tam Slam is.

Steele started writing stories when he was in the second or third grade.

Most of the books are about his rooster, Ross, a Golden Wyandotte, and two books about legends of Bear Lake.

