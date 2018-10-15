Chili Feed on Friday to benefit Crisis Center

Rochelle Hardiman and Morgan Smith served chili and cornbread last year at the Chili Feed for the Bingham Crisis Center. The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. A live auction follows at 6:30 p.m.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Monday, October 15, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

A chili feed and live auction will take place on Friday, Oct. 19, at Jason Lee Memorial Methodist Church, 168 S. University, Blackfoot. Proceeds will benefit Bingham Crisis Center.
The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.; the live auction at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family.
The chili will be served with cornbread or a chili dog with chips. Both are served with dessert.
“This is Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” Scott Smith, Executive Director of Bingham Crisis Center said. “This is a great event and love to have people out for it.”
