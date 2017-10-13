Chili Feed helps Bingham Crisis Center

People came together to support the Bingham Crisis Center on Friday evening. The event took place at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot.

"It's a very good turnout and a lot of good support from the community," Scott Smith, executive director of the Crisis Center said. "The tough part was not eating the chili as it cooked all afternoon because it smelled great. It looks like people are enjoying themselves."

A live auction followed the dinner. Arnold Callison was the auctioneer. Some items auctioned included hotel room stays, a massage, flour and a heated pet bowl.

Funds raised from this chili feed and live auction will be used for needs at the Crisis Center.

"Funds will be used for the shelters, for food, clothing, necessities and for the victims," Smith said. "The funds will be used to fill in the cracks where needed."

Former Bingham Crisis Center Executive Director Dixie Chapman is retiring, not resigning. She is mentoring Smith until the end of November.