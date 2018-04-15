Christensen named Firth-Shelley DYW

It was a roaring good time at the Firth-Shelley Distinguished Young Women showcase on Friday evening at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium.

Grace Christensen was named Distinguished Young Woman of Firth-Shelley 2019. First Alternate is Abby Schiess; Second Alternate is Kenzie Payne.

DYW is a scholarship program. Local businesses sponsored scholarships in various categories that totaled $9,180.

The 11 participants were Adisyn Mattson, Keeleigh Mortensen, MaKayla Horlacher, Halle Young, Makayla Millus, Sadie Parke, Erin Richardson, Kenzie Payne, Morgan Reynolds, Abby Schiess and Grace Christensen.

"Puttin' On the Ritz" was the theme of the event and featured plenty of 1920s' dance moves.

"I felt like I needed to get out of my seat and move," one lady in the audience said. "It was a fun event."

