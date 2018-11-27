The 40th annual Christmas Tree Fantasy opens Wednesday, Nov. 28, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Needlecraft Building on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

The Fantasy will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the Fantasy is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast with Santa begins at 9 a.m. that same day. All events take place in the Needlecraft Building.

Susan Nalley, Fantasy chair, said, "The Christmas Tree Fantasy started 40 years ago and was the vision of Gareth Ogden. He wanted people of Bingham County to come together to support non-profits in the county. Forty years later, we are still going strong. In the last 10 years, the Fantasy has given over $200,000 to non-profit organizations, that's about $20,000 each year, after expenses, that is given to non-profits in Bingham County."

For the full story, read it in the Tuesday, Nov. 27, edition of the Morning News.