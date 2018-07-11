Circle Z Ag & Irrigation opens in Blackfoot

Circle Z Ag & Irrigation has opened a new facility in Blackfoot at 780 NE Main Street. The are the only authorized Zimmatic dealer in the Blackfoot area.

"Before this, farmers had to go to either Idaho Falls or American Falls to get parts and service for their Zimmatic equipment," said manager Benjamin Egbert.

"We're excited to finally open in Blackfoot. We're happy to be here to support the farming industry for many years to come."

