City officials in Firth sworn into office

Firth officials were sworn into office on Wednesday for four year terms. Mayor Vincent Winn Larson and Councilmen Brandon Jolley and Drew Park were each reelected to their positions. Jolley was reelected as the Council President by the council members.

In last November’s election, Firth voters also approved a bond for the City of Firth to pay up to $3.7 million for a sewer treatment plant and upkeep on the collection system.

The city is seeking grants totaling $2 million.

“The $1.7 million difference would be paid for by loans,” City Clerk Robert Dye said.

Ted Hendricks of the East Central Idaho Planning and Development Association (EDIPDA) said, “Your application is done; the proposal has been submitted to more than one funding agency. The letter from Congressman Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) in support of this project certainly helped us.”

“(The letter) helped put our project on the top of the grant cycle,” Councilman Mike Rogers said.

The proposal has been submitted to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the Army Corps, Rural Development and Block Grant.