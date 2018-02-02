City proposing multiple fee increases, pool solution

The agenda for the upcoming Blackfoot City Council meeting is full of items of interest to residents. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6 and will be held in the council room on the second floor of City Hall.

Mayor Marc Carroll will present his recommendations for the future of Blackfoot's public swimming pool to the council at the meeting. The discussion on the pool was tabled at January's city council meeting so that an engineering inspection of the building could be completed. The results of the engineering study were recently delivered to City.

"I will have finished evaluating the engineering report before I head home on Friday and will base my recommendations for the pool on its results," said Carroll. "I hope everyone who is interested in the pool and any other items on the agenda will come and attend the meeting. A full room would make me very happy."

Other items that the mayor has on the agenda include a nomination to the City's transportation commission board, a utilities refund request, and a request for tree removal on Bergener Blvd.

The mayor's portion of the agenda also includes proposed fee increases for the City's animal shelter, sanitation services, and golf course. None of the fee increases are over five percent, which excepts the City from holding a mandatory public hearing. Despite this, the City will allow public commentary on the proposed fee increases during the meeting.

The golf course would like to increase the fee for 18 holes by $1and the fees for 9 holes and cart rental by $0.50. The proposed increases would be used to help fund the rebuilding of the women's' and seniors' tee boxes. The City has received a quote for the tee box reconstruction of $15,000. The lease for the cafe facilities at the golf course are also on the agenda.

The City Treasurer also has two items on the agenda. The first is a public hearing on the reopening of the 2017 Airport budget. This is a mandatory hearing which must be held anytime a portion of budget is reopened. The second item is a cooperative agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department concerning the completion of four ADA ramps.