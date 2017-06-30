Civil Air Patrol cut the ribbon on new headquarters

The Idaho Wing Civil Air Patrol cut the ribbon Friday, on the new headquarters located at the Blackfoot Municipal Airport. The new headquarters will be an Aerospace Education Center, where cadets will study STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) as well as leadership skills and aerospace education.

"It is great fun," said Cadet Jayson Haddon, 15. "I am learning how to be a leader, it's a great skill to have that not many people have anymore."

