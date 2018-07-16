Clark/Sensenbach win Rupe's Two Man Best Ball Golf Tournament

The annual Rupe's Two Man Best Ball Golf Tournament took place at Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday and when the dust settled and the scores were totaled, it was the team of Jake Clark and Travis Sensenbach who came out ahead by a single shot over the team of Efren Quentero Jr and Whitney Manwaring. The finals tallies were 127-128.

"Man it is just awesome to win this tournament," Clark said. "The course was great and my partner carried me to the win. We really appreciate the sponsorship and support of great people like the Rupe's."

While Clark and Sensesnbach took down the top honors in the Championship Flight, there was a tie for first and second in the First Flight between the team of Tim Swallow and Bob Newbold and the team of Russ Collins and Kelly Hall who both carded scores of 133.

