Clemens preparing for National HS Rodeo

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Colton Clemens has been anything but idle since the Idaho High School Rodeo in early June. As the reigning All Around Cowboy and State Champion in the Bareback Riding competition and a National qualifier in other events as well, Clemens has been in the arena daily, working on perfecting his craft.

"I try and get in the arena with my Dad and brothers at least three or four days a week," Clemens said. "I am also active rodeoing on the weekends. There are a lot of rodeos around here so we can make at least two every weekend."

Clemens has been on a roll all spring, especially in the Bareback Riding competition. He started by riding the full eight seconds on each and every one of his mounts in the District 4 High School Rodeos held at the Bannock County Fairgrounds, the Power County Fairgrounds and then the Eastern Idaho Faigrounds.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.