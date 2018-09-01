Coady performs Patsy Cline tribute at Fair

Jeanne Coady of Selah, Washington, has been traveling the fair circuit singing a Tribute to Patsy Cline. She is singing at 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1, 2, and 3, on the Big Dog Satellite Free Stage at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds (EISF).

She said, "Patsy Cline set the standard for female country singers. People get the best of the best in this show. As I sing, I watch the audience. People sing along—normally, more men are singing than women—and then come the stories—what they were doing when they heard this or that song and how it impacted them. It's great."

