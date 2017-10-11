Coats to benefit Bingham Crisis Center

Tawna Sharp, Dr. Michael Johnson and Natalie Woods stand behind the pile of coats donated to Bingham County Chiropractic by chiropractic patients during the months of September and October. The coats will be taken to the Bingham Crisis Center and distributed as needed. This is the 12th year Bingham County Chiropractic at 6 W. Bridge in Blackfoot has collected coats. Dr. Johnson gives free consultations to new and current patients who bring in coats during one selected week in September and October each year. If a new patient, the visit is worth between $80 to $150 with an x-ray. If already a patient, the patient receives a free adjustment for a donated coat.