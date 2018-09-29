Coats collected for Crisis Center

Fifty winter coats were donated to the Bingham Crisis Center on Friday, with more coats coming in. From left are Taylor Smith, Scott Smith, Bingham Crisis Center Executive Director; Taylor Smith; Sherrie Kunze, Rachel Saline and Dr. Michael Johnson of Bingham County Chiropractic.
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Since 2006, Bingham County Chiropractic has collected winter coats and donated them to Bingham Crisis Center.
"My patients donate most of the coats," Dr. Michael Johnson of Bingham County Chiropractic said. "Last Tuesday was 'Free Adjustment Day' for the donation of a coat. For the whole day, we were really busy."
Fifty winter coats were donated to Bingham Crisis Center by Friday.
