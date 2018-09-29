Coats collected for Crisis Center

Since 2006, Bingham County Chiropractic has collected winter coats and donated them to Bingham Crisis Center.

"My patients donate most of the coats," Dr. Michael Johnson of Bingham County Chiropractic said. "Last Tuesday was 'Free Adjustment Day' for the donation of a coat. For the whole day, we were really busy."

Fifty winter coats were donated to Bingham Crisis Center by Friday.

