Coby Johnson heads to National as Champion Bull Rider

BLACKFOOT - Bull Riding is quite possibly the fan's most popular event in rodeo. There is just something about a cowboy being willing to climb up on a three or four thousand pound animal, who wants nothing more than to toss the cowboy to the ground, stomp his insides out and gore him if he gets the chance that drive fans crazy, almost to the point of a bloodthirsty frenzy.

Most people would think that Bull Riding would be only for the craziest cowboys out there, but it really isn't so.

Young Coby Johnson of Blackfoot is a senior to be at Firth High School. He is anything but crazy, but he is also a Bull Rider. One of the best young riders around and is the current Idaho High School Bull Riding Champion.

Johnson is in Gillette, Wyoming, part of the strong Idaho team that has been assembled to compete in the National High School Rodeo Finals. The Bull Riding Team of Johnson, Tristen Hutchings, Pete Bradshaw and Wes Ireland may be the best foursome that Idaho has ever sent to the National Rodeo and all are confident that they can win it all.

