Colson selected as next Magistrate Judge

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Cleve Colson was named the next Bingham County Magistrate Judge on Friday. The job starts on Friday, Feb. 1.

"I'm looking forward to it," Colson said. "I want to express my thanks to my family and the community. I am very humbled to be offered this position. I will do my very best to make Bingham County proud of me."

He continued: "I will work to make the transition as smooth as possible that (the prosecutor's office) will be ready for the transition."

Colson will continue in his duties as prosecuting attorney until the time comes when he will replaced the Honorable Ryan Boyer who will be retiring from the bench effective Jan. 31, 2019.

The Magistrates Commission Chairman, Administrative District Judge Joel Tingey, announced the appointment and indicated the commission had interviewed four highly qualified applicants seeking appointment.

