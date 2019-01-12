Commissioner Ladd Carter to retire

Bingham County Commission Chair A. Ladd Carter will retire on Monday, Jan. 14, after serving as a county commission for 10 years. He will be honored at a Retirement Recognition party from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, in the Commissioners' Chambers at the Bingham County Courthouse, 501 N. Maple, Blackfoot. All are invited to attend.

He has represented District Three that includes the Springfield-Aberdeen area.

"I was appointed by Gov. C.L. 'Butch' Otter in February 2008 on the death of Commissioner Errol Covington," he said. "He was in the middle of a four-year term. I completed that term and was then elected to a two-year term, four-year term and two-year term."

Carter said, "I have appreciated getting to know the staff in the county and the elected officials. I have enjoyed being able to help people with their tax problems. I've enjoyed the public service. I'll miss the people with whom I work. My successor, Jessica Lewis, is going to be good."