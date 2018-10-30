Community Dinner Table starts

Volunteer Charles Bryan was busy in the serving line at the Community Dinner Table. The Blackfoot charity started serving their season of weekly free hot meals on Tuesday evening at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.Lee Hammett, co-founder of the Blackfoot-based Community Dinner Table, welcomed guests to the charity's first free hot meal of the season on Tuesday evening at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.
By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The Community Dinner Table (CDT) served their first free hot dinners of the cold weather season on Tuesday, October 30, at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church (JMUMC) in Blackfoot.
The local charity will continue to serve up free hot meals every Tuesday from 5 until 6: 30 p.m. with the exception of Christmas. The last meal they will serve will be on the last Tuesday of March.
Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.

Category: