Community Dinner Table starts

The Community Dinner Table (CDT) served their first free hot dinners of the cold weather season on Tuesday, October 30, at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church (JMUMC) in Blackfoot.

The local charity will continue to serve up free hot meals every Tuesday from 5 until 6: 30 p.m. with the exception of Christmas. The last meal they will serve will be on the last Tuesday of March.

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.