Community Resource Fair on Monday

The annual Community Resource Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 7, in the new gymnasium at Blackfoot High School. Parking is at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Everyone is welcome to attend this FREE event.

It is sponsored by the (Blackfoot) Mayor's Committee for People with Disabilities.

"We want to inform the community about the different resources available to the public," Chair Cindy Crosland said. "The goal is to eliminate barriers. Information about housing and transportation, as well as information about individual needs, like mental health or development health services will be available."

She added, "This fair has been going one two or three years. Each year it's grown and is more and more successful. We are hoping to increase attendance this year."

Board member Susan Nalley said, "Some others vendors will be showing jewelry and other goods. Chiropractors will also be on hand."

Sixty-five vendors will take part in this event.

