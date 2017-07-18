Contreras pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Defendant Jerad Rene Contreras, 28, of Pingree, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault before Judge Jon Shindurling on Monday. Contreras will be sentenced at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, in Bingham County.

Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson said, "The defendant is pleading guilty to aggravated assault in Bingham County with a two-year fixed and 3-year indeterminate recommendation."

This is a recommendation of a minimum of two-years and not more than five-years in the Idaho Department of Correction.

"The defendant also is pleading guilty to attempted strangulation in Bonneville County with a two-year fixed and five-year indeterminate sentence," Colson said.

The recommendation is, at least, two-years in the Idaho Department of Correction and not more than seven.

