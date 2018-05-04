Cougars win opener in district play

The Firth Cougars have been on a roll, with one mission in mind and that is reaching the 2A state tournament in Boise. After suffering through a mid season slump, the Cougars have reeled off eight straight wins entering the District Tournament as the top seed and were forced to wait through an earlier game before being able to play their first game of the tournament.

The preceding game was between West Jefferson and Challis-Mackay and the second seeded team from the Challis area was victorious and had vowed to take down the Cougars. When the home standing Cougars made a couple of errors in the top of the first inning that allowed the visitors to score a run and take the lead, the Cougars never paid any mind to the 1-0 deficit. The rallied to tie the score in the bottom of the third inning, then rallied for a five spot in the fourth inning on their way to an impressive 10-2 win.

