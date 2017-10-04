Council lauds pool repair; extends Jensen Grove skate hours

The Blackfoot City Council took action on several items on the agenda at its monthly meeting Tuesday night.

The Council first heard a discussion about the repair status for the swimming pool. "The piping underneath the pool is in far better shape than I thought," Christopher Jensen, council member, said. Jensen also said the piping underneath the pool had no leaks, and that it was tested five different ways six different times.

At a meeting last month, there was speculation that a rock had caused a blockage in the flow of water back to the pool to replace water displacement.

