Council members table vote on the swimming pool

The City Council Chambers were filled Tuesday night, when members of the community attended the City Council meeting to have their voices heard regarding the future of the pool. During the June meeting, council members brainstormed for ideas for the future of the pool. Tuesday night, Council member Bart Brown added the idea to bring the pool back to new and add a splash pad that would only be used during the summer months.

