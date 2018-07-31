County 4-H Fair continues Tuesday

Kids and their 4-H projects were all across the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds (EISF) on Monday.

Being judged on Monday were 4-Hers and their animal projects—rabbits, breeding sheep and market lambs. Market lambs, swine (pigs), goats, beef, and rabbits will be sold at the 4-H Market Animal Sale on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The sale begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Goddard Pavilion on the EISF.

Chris Mullinix of Kansas State University is judging animals. He is a Livestock Judging Team Coach and teaches Animal Science at Kansas State.

To read the full story, see it in the Tuesday, July 31, edition of the Morning News.