County 4-H Fair continues Tuesday

The barber treatment. Samantha Jess, age 10, begins clipping her goat, Spot, for the Meat Goat Show that begins at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31. Samantha's mother, Katie Jess, holds the goat for her. Tanneyce Jensen sets up her sheep during the senior showmanship competition at the Bingham County 4-H Fair on Monday. She won champion showman in the senior class and Grand Champion Showman for Market Lambs. Cannon Carpenter (on left) is questioned by Judge Chris Mullinix as part of the senior showmanship competition at the Bingham County 4-H Fair on Monday. He earned Reserve Champion Showman in the Senior Class and Reserve Grand Champion Showman for Market Lambs. Setting up their market lambs in the showmanship competition are Tanneyce Jensen and Cannon Carpenter at the Bingham County 4-H Fair on Monday. The fair continues through Wednesday.
Kids and their 4-H projects were all across the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds (EISF) on Monday.
Being judged on Monday were 4-Hers and their animal projects—rabbits, breeding sheep and market lambs. Market lambs, swine (pigs), goats, beef, and rabbits will be sold at the 4-H Market Animal Sale on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The sale begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Goddard Pavilion on the EISF.
Chris Mullinix of Kansas State University is judging animals. He is a Livestock Judging Team Coach and teaches Animal Science at Kansas State.
