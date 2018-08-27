County budget approved by commissioners

The Bingham County Commissioners approved the county's Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 budget as presented by Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt on Monday morning.

After Labor Day, the complete budget can be accessed online by visiting https://www.co.bingham.id.us/clerk

"Preparing the budget is a lengthy process," Eckhardt said. "It starts in May. A tentative balanced budget is formulated for each department and fund, and published in the newspaper by the third week in August. A public hearing is held to allow taxpayers to express any concerns or ask questions about the proposed budget. The commissioners then approve and adopt the budget by resolution for the upcoming fiscal year."

Revenues:

The budget for Bingham County for FY 2019 is $29,808,844 and increase of $358,001 over FY 2018. No forgone revenue was used in the FY 2019 budget.

"The county also has no obligations," Eckhardt said. "An obligation would be something like a bond. The county is not repaying any bonds. Nor is the county leasing law enforcement vehicles. The county commissioners have approved purchasing three new cars for law enforcement."

To read the full story, see it in the Tuesday, Aug. 28, edition of the Morning News.