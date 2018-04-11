County Planning & Zoning meets tonight

The regular hearing of the Bingham County Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, in Bingham County Courtroom number one. P&Z commissioners will make decisions on each of the five requests that will be heard at this hearing.

—Warren Hahne requested a conditional use permit for a private airstrip for this Light Sport Experimental plane. The airstrip is approximately 400-feet long by 30-feet wide on 5 acres in an agriculture zone at 351 N. 850 W. A decision will be made.

—Bingham County requested a conditional use permit to transfer three division rights from property they own on Rawlins Creek to another property they own. The request to transfer is to protect the historical use of grazing land and trailing of livestock as well as restrict future development of the Rawlins Creek property in the future. The receiving parcel is located in the McDonaldville area on approximately 27.09 acres in an agriculture zone. The approximate address is 466 N. 400 W.

—James Wheeler requested a conditional use permit to transfer one division right from property he owns to another property he owns. The two-acre receiving parcel is located in residential/agriculture zone at approximately 771 W. 100 N.

—Joy James requested a conditional use permit for a Day Care Center to enable expansion of their present occupancy of 12 children for up to 25 children on 1.4 acres in an agriculture zone at 352 N. 150 W.

—Wayne Turner has submitted a variance request to the one-acre minimum lot size on three existing homes along 625 W. Turner owns all the homes and wishes to sell each individually with less than the one-acre minimum lot six required.

The minutes from the March 14 will be reviewed before approval. The administrator's report will be given.