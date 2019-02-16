Crossfit at Snake River Junior High

CrossFit is an intense exercise regimen that has exploded in popularity over the last 18 years, spawning thousands of gyms, more than one-million devotees and numerous professional competitions broadcast on ESPN.

Snake River Junior High adopted Cross Fit 3 years ago to stir student interest at a time of rising youth obesity; teacher and coach, Michael Mow believes it's reaching children left cold by traditional gym classes as well as those who thrive in athletics. "I think it's a great way to teach kids lifelong fitness, especially those kids who aren't interested in traditional activities like soccer or basketball, and is quickly becoming a tough class to get into," says Mow.

CrossFit Panther Pride is under the watchful eye of Michael Mow who is the health and physical education teacher at Snake River Junior High School as well as a certified CrossFit trainer. "At this age, we focus more on body movement and fundamentals and not just throwing around weight as fast as we can, these kids are truly learning how to use their bodies." Mow focuses his classes around 3 E's: efficient, effective, and engage.

CrossFit is often described as a pathway to all-around fitness, including strength, flexibility and endurance. It combines weightlifting with calisthenics, gymnastics and cardia work to create high-intensity workouts. CrossFit workouts are focused on three main components: constantly varied, high intensity, and functional movements, Mow says, "We make it a priority of recording a participant's results and observing how they change over time; we work with the students to learn to compete against themselves."

All of CrossFit's workouts are based on functional movements. These are the core movements of life, found everywhere, and built naturally into our DNA. This is ideal for moving the largest loads the longest distances so they are ideal for maximizing the amount of work done in the shortest time (intensity). While it challenges the world's fittest, the CrossFit program is designed for universal scalability, making it the perfect application for any committed individual, regardless of experience. Workouts are scaled according to a person's fitness level and needs. Mow describes the CrossFit philosophy as, "For everyone, every age, every body shape and every fitness level. These methods have been used for elderly individuals, people with heart disease, moms, dads, and even cage fighters one month out from televised bouts. We scale load and intensity; we don't change programs." In addition to daily workouts, students also have class work that revolves around fundamentals of weightlifting, nutrition and biomechanics. These lessons are designed to empower each student to take ownership of their health. The results so far have been students who, as Mow describes, "Not only have knowledge but an understanding that can serve them for a lifetime. These kids know they can do hard things!" This program could not be what it is and growing if it was not for Snake River Junior High's principle, Bryce Salmon. "He has been on board from day one and is always asking me what I need to keep it growing. Bryce is the student's biggest advocate and is always working with them to keep their minds open to new things."

Becoming an Affiliate is not an easy process. In fact there are several necessary steps to call yourself a CrossFit Affiliate. Mr. Mow is quick to give a big thank you to Rise Fitness and Cross Fit Victoriam in Blackfoot for their constant support and insight on how to improve his program. "They even allow us each trimester to bring our students to their facility to do a workout with them and utilize all their equipment. It is always their best memory of the class"

When most workouts are over, students are drenched with sweat, breathless and sprawled on the gym floor. Students are often seen offering each other weary high-fives, a sign of the camaraderie CrossFit adherents say is at the heart of the program.