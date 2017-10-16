Daddy-Daughter Dance a success at BHS

A Daddy-Daughter Dance took place at Blackfoot High School on Saturday night. Sponsored by the BHS Choir, the dance attracted dads and their daughters, as well as grandfathers with their granddaughters.

“This dance was a student’s idea four years ago,” BHS Choir Director Chris Dunbar said. “There was a void; we needed this event in Blackfoot.”

He continued, “It’s a fun activity. We cater to the younger people but the dance is for all ages.”