Dancing with Blackfoot Stars returns

Dancing with Blackfoot Stars will open on Saturday, Dec. 1, on the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC). The Utah Ballroom Dance Company returns to BPAC with season five of Dancing With the Blackfoot Stars' “Celebrate the Season." The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Starring in this popular Christmas show will be local celebrities: Jan Simpson, Ashlee Howell, Lauren Murdoch, Jana McBride, Brian Kress, Magic Smith, Joe Abercrombie and Dr. Bryce Moser. They will be partnered with a professional partner, and with just one week of practice, will produce a great show.

Practice begins on Monday, Nov. 26, and will conclude with the show on Saturday, Dec. 1.

