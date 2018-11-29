'Dancing with Our Stars' on Saturday

The fifth annual "Dancing with Our Stars" begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC). Tickets cost $10; $15 or $20 per seat. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

The eight Blackfoot stars are: Ashlee Howell, Brian Kress, Dr. Bryce Moser, Jan Simpson, Jana McBride, Joe Abercrombie, Lauren Murdoch and Magic Smith.

"This is the only Christmas show we are putting on this year," Jesse Maher, who heads up this production, said. "After this performance, the company has a hiatus until the middle of January."

To read the complete story, see it in the printed edition of the Morning News on Friday, Nov. 30.