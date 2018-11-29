'Dancing with Our Stars' on Saturday

Jana McBride and her partner Chris Gee practice their number for the 'Dancing with Our Stars' performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC). Tickets cost $10; $15 or $20 and are available at the door. Magic Smith works with Lyndee Clark for the 'Dancing with Our Stars' performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC). Tickets cost $10; $15 or $20 and are available at the door. Lauren Murdoch works with her dance partner, Seth Ward, of the Utah Ballroom Dance Co. for the 'Dancing with Our Stars' performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the BPAC. Tickets cost $10; $15; or $20 and are available at the door.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The fifth annual "Dancing with Our Stars" begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC). Tickets cost $10; $15 or $20 per seat. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
The eight Blackfoot stars are: Ashlee Howell, Brian Kress, Dr. Bryce Moser, Jan Simpson, Jana McBride, Joe Abercrombie, Lauren Murdoch and Magic Smith.
"This is the only Christmas show we are putting on this year," Jesse Maher, who heads up this production, said. "After this performance, the company has a hiatus until the middle of January."
